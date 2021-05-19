Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. May 21 supper will be Salisbury Steak, potatoes, peas and carrots cake for dessert. $9 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

FARMINGTON — June 6 from noon to 2 p.m. The Roderick Crosby American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary will be holding a take out “Soup Sunday” with Lasagna Soup, Homemade Biscuit and Homemade Brownies for only $8. The sale will benefit area veterans. Pickup at the Legion Hall (158 High Street) on the corner of High and Middle Street in Farmington. Contact Rita Smith, Auxiliary president at 207-778-4058

BBQ

JAY — VFW Post #3335 in Jay will be hosting its annual Memorial Day chicken barbecue, Monday May 31. Serving at 1 p.m. The meal consists of ½ chicken, macaroni salad, chips and chocolate chip cookies. The price is $12. Take-out only. HELP KEEP THE TRADITION ALIVE! Call Janice at 897-2122 to reserve your meal today.

Compost Sale

FARMINGTON — UMF collects food waste from the University along with horse bedding from the Town of Farmington’s Fairgrounds and composts it to be sold at a reasonable price to the community for yard and garden use. Their goal is to reduce food residuals entering Farmington’s waste stream while creating a sustainable and valuable resource for the local community. This year’s spring compost sale will take place on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Tom Eastler Memorial Compost site, located at the Town of Farmington Recycling Center. As you turn onto the road to the Recycling Center, the Compost site is the first road on the left. The price is $30 for a tractor bucket, (approximately one cubic yard) or $5 per 5-gallon container.

Farmer’s Market

WILTON — The Wilton Farmers Market opening day will be Memorial Day weekend, Saturday May 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at McGillicuddys Park in Wilton. The Wilton Farmers’ Market is located at 430 Main Street, in McGillicuddy Park. What can you find at the Farmers Market? Bread, whoopie pies, maple syrup, honey, maple butter, canned goods, pastries, beef, pork, eggs, goat cheese, herbs, greens, soap, lotion, jewelry, soil and more as the season continues! Come join the excitement and fun and lots of smiles to be had to start off a new year

Plant Sales

FAYETTE — Friend of Starling Hall, located at 2769 Main Street – Rte 17 – in Fayette will hold their On Saturday, June 5, the fourth annual spring plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will come right off the grill and will be available for purchase.

FARMINGTON — For the second year in a row, Old South Church in Farmington is offering a twist on its annual plant sale. This is a drop-in self-serve plant sale will begin on Monday, May 17 will continue through Monday, June 14 at 125 Woodfield Drive, off Perham Street, approximately 1.1 mile from the center of Farmington. Suggested times for drop in are from 9 am to 7 pm. Please be respectful to neighborhood if you come outside of those hours. Plants will include perennials, as well as possible annuals, veggie seedlings, shrubs, house plants and garden ornaments and related items. Plants will be identified and tags will include prices starting at $3. There will be a box for cash/ checks (made payable to Old South Church, memo line: plant sale). Selection of plants can change from day to day as donated plants continue to come in. Proceeds will benefit the mission and ministry of Old South Church in Farmington. Please wear a face covering and following COVID-19 protocol, practice social distancing if others are present, and please be respectful. Bring your own box. Questions can be directed to Debbie Davis-Robinson at [email protected] or message 207 491-5919

INDUSTRY — Saturday, May 29, at the Industry Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Annual Plant Sale and Raffles to benefit Mission at the Eastward youth programs and camp scholarships. Some of the raffles will be: Gardening Basket, Family Fun Basket, Homemade Bread and Jellies Basket, Homemade Pickles Basket, two Vermiculture Bins (vermicomposting demo at sale). For more info or to donate plants call Maria @ 778-9404 or Val @ 779-7753

INDUSTRY — On Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Shorey Chapel Annual Plant Sale will take place at Shorey Chapel, on Route 43, in Industry to benefit the church’s new furnace.

