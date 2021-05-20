CANTON — Residents will vote on a $1.13 million municipal budget at the town meeting June 10.

The amount proposed for 2021-22 is $18,899 less than last year, Selectman Russell Adams said Wednesday.

“We worked hard as a board to reduce the overall budget this year in anticipation of our portion of the school budget going up,” the board chairman said.

The town’s fiscal year ends June 30.

Canton’s share of the Regional School Unit 56 is 11.41% more than last year, the highest among the four towns. Carthage’s share would go up 4.32%, Dixfield’s would drop 7.66% and Peru’s would drop 5.35%.

The major factor contributing to Canton’s assessment is the higher valuation for the $50 million Canton Mountain Wind power project, Adams said. The eight-turbine development has brought in $32,000 for the community benefit fund. Other revenue from it has have been used to reduce or maintain the town’s tax rate, purchase new town welcome signs and a playground pirate ship for the ball field, Adams said.

Among the 45 town meeting warrant articles are three about ordinances. The Shoreland Zoning Ordinance, if approved would be the same as the state’s. Changes proposed for the Housing and Minimum Lot Size Ordinance include the appeals process, and the Planning Board Ordinance would change members’ terms of office from five years to three years and allow selectmen’s spouses to be members.

The meeting will be at 5 p.m. June 10 at the fire station.

Voters will go to the polls June 8 to elect a selectman for three years, an RSU 56 director for three years and two Planning Board members for five years.

Selectman Don Hutchins is being challenged for the seat by Kristy Carrier, who serves on the Appeals Board.

RSU 56 Director Carl Lueders is unopposed for reelection, as is Planning Board member Robyn McClintock.

Voting on officers and the school budget will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Town Office meeting room.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: