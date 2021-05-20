LIVERMORE FALLS — Building an addition to the control room at the Wastewater Treatment Plant is estimated to cost $140,000, including a $15,000 contingency, incoming Superintendent Mark Holt said Wednesday.

A sole bid on the project came in at $395,000. Select Boards in Jay and Livermore Falls authorized Holt to act as general contractor to see if the addition could be done for less.

The 16- by 28-foot addition will have a 4-foot overhang over a new heating system at the treatment plant. The addition would contain a superintendent’s office and a conference/training/meeting room. The entire building will have new siding.

Livermore Falls selectmen Tuesday approved taking the money for it out of the plant’s joint reserve account. Jay selectpersons will consider doing the same Monday.

Livermore Falls owns the plant but Jay and the town split the operation and maintenance of it based on sewage flow. The two towns are also splitting the cost of a proposed upgrade to the plant, 50-50. It’s estimated to cost about $12 million. There are grants funds to help offset the cots.

Both towns have approved the sewage flow formula for 2021-22, with Livermore Falls acting on it and associated information Tuesday.

As of July 1, Jay’s share will be 56.1% and Livermore Falls’ will be 43.9% to cover the operation and maintenance of the plant. The current rate is 58.2% for Jay and 41.8% for Livermore Falls. Jay’s rate fell because of the schools being partially closed during the pandemic. With Jay sending all of its sewage to the Livermore Falls plant, the rate is expected to increase in fiscal year 2022-23.

Livermore Falls selectmen also approved to either replace or fix sewer lines on Searles, Cargill and Vine streets at an estimated cost of $159,000, which includes contingency funds. These projects are not related to the treatment plant but the Livermore Falls Sewer Department.

The Vine Street project is estimated at $100,000. Jay will be responsible for $7,106 because a section of Jay’s sewage flow goes through part of that line, Holt said. Work on that line will include Vortex, the former Ted Berry Co. of Livermore, installing 256 feet of liner in the 20-inch sewer main from Knapp Street to the second manhole on Vine Street, he said. In addition, about 350 feet of sewer main will be replaced on the street.

Vortex Companies, based in Houston, Texas, delivers advanced trenchless products and services to cost effectively renew water, sewer and industrial infrastructure, according to its website.

The work on Cargill Street is estimated to cost $34,000, including $5,000 in contingency funds. Livermore Falls Sewer Department and Public Works Department employees will do most of the work with the Sewer Department reimbursing the town for the public works crew time and equipment.

The estimated cost of the work on Searles Street is $25,000, including $3,175 for contingency. Again, sewer and public works department will do much of the work and the Sewer Department will reimburse the town for the public works labor and equipment.

The money for all three projects will come out of the Sewer Department’s collection system funds.

A previous estimate for just doing Searles and Cargill streets was $179,000, he said.

« Previous

filed under: