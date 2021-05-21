FARMINGTON — After a week full of special activities in coordination with national nurses’ week, nursing leaders and peers recognized nursing and direct care professionals who demonstrate exceptional clinical practice and professionalism, through the organization’s 10th annual Nursing and Direct Care Professionals Excellence Awards.

Those nominated for an award included: Jan Bell, BSN, RN, director of Med/Surg third floor unit, Care Managers and Chaplins; Katrina Bright, RN, Franklin Health Internal Medicine; Kim Craig, RN, Emergency Department; Pamela Hadley, RN, Infection Prevention; Marian Hastings, RN, Franklin Health Women’s Care; Crystal Marchetti, CNA, Med/Surg third floor unit; Jen Nuttall, RN, Med/Surg third floor unit; April Paradis, RN, Oncology and Infusion; Kelly Salminen, RN, Med/Surg third floor unit; Tammy White, RN, Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center; Emily Wiggins-Rider, MA, Franklin Health Primary Care and the COVID-19 Testing and Acute Clinic; and Deedra York, RN, Oncology and Infusion.

All nominees were recognized for supporting the advancement of patient care by demonstrating MaineHealth’s core values of patient centered, respect, integrity, excellence, ownership, and innovation.

On May 13, two nurses, one medical assistant and one certified nursing assistant were named as award recipients by the selection committee. They included: Marian Hastings, RN, winner of Office Practice Nursing Excellence; Jen Nuttall, RN, winner of Hospital Nursing Excellence; Crystal Marchetti, CNA, winner of Hospital Direct Care (DCP) Professional; and Emily Wiggins-Rider, MA, winner of Office Practice DCP.

“These nurses and direct care professionals have demonstrated exceptional nursing, clinical practice and professionalism while demonstrating our core values,” said Rebecca Wood, chief nursing officer. “The awards we present recognize all of these outstanding individuals and their outstanding commitment to promoting optimal patient outcomes and a healthy work environment.”

Registered Nurse Maria Watson nominated Jen Nuttall with great pleasure, saying “Jen treats patients with an unmatched genuine kindness and tenderness that makes them feel safe, well cared for and respected. Jen views patients in a holistic way ensuring all of their needs are met while in her care, doing all the “little things” that make a big difference. This doesn’t go unrecognized by patients, who frequently comment on her excellent nursing care that often resonates with them long after discharge. Jen’s patient-centered approach goes beyond the bedside and is seen in every quality improvement project and administrative task she performs.”

Dr. Jennifer Zeliger said in her nomination of Marian Hastings, “Marian goes above and beyond the duties of a triage nurse and seeks innovation in providing the most efficient and in-depth care. Women’s Care has a growing complex gestational diabetes service. Marian knows each of these patients well and is the constant in their care throughout pregnancy and takes responsibility to organize the complex needs of these patients. She must be recognized as the indispensable member of our team that we know her to be.”

Certified Nursing Assistant Crystal Marchetti was also nominated by Maria Watson, BSN, RN. Watson said in her nomination, “Crystal is a team player who is quick to help any patient or team member, working collaboratively for the greater good of the team and patients. She puts her heart and soul into the care she provides for patients treating them with unwavering compassion and kindness. Crystal takes pride in the care she delivers and never settles for anything less than excellence in everything she does. Crystal’s other role is as a safe patient handling super user, setting up safe patient handling training for new employees.”

Medical Assistant Jacob Hanstein stated in his nomination of Wiggins-Rider, “Emily not only volunteered to work in the COVID-19 Clinic this past year, but she has also been my preceptor—teaching compassion and patient care techniques in a highly stressful situation—when the symptoms and repercussions of this illness were initially unknown. She has risked her well-being for the benefit of others, remaining steadfast in her patient care excellence. Emily embodies all of what is right about health care.”

Jan Bell was declared honorary nurse for the immeasurable support she unselfishly gives to nursing staff.

“These professionals care for patients of every age in a wide variety of settings,” added Wood. “We’d like to take this opportunity to thank these unsung heroes for their everyday efforts to promote optimal patient outcomes and improve the overall health of our community.”

