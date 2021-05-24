AVON — The cause of a Friday fire that destroyed a shed and its contents , including batteries and generators, will remain undetermined because of the extensive damage, Phillips fire Chief Jim Gould said Monday.

The fire at the home of Glendon Bachelder on Bob Oberton Road, off Avon Valley Road, was reported about 2:15 p.m. The family lives off the grid, Gould said.

A shed about 10 by 10 feet was engulfed in flames before firefighters arrived. Six to eight batteries, the size that would go in a tractor-trailer truck, were destroyed, Gould said. Two or three solar panels above the shed that converted sunlight into electricity to fill the batteries to power the house, were also destroyed, Gould said.

A large generator and a smaller one in the shed, a four-wheeler and a plow attachment system outside the shed were also destroyed.

A resident put water on the house to stop the fire from spreading, Gould said. The siding on part of the home melted.

About 14 firefighters from Phillips, Weld and Salem Township responded. Gould said he called off other mutual aid departments after he arrived on scene.

