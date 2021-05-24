• Andrew E. Tibbetts, 31, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Monday, May 17, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Brody J.E. Pond, 24, Farmington, warrant domestic violence stalking, Tuesday, May 18, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Carl S. Oldham, 54, Ellsworth, two warrants failure to appear, Wednesday, May 19, in Franklin County, released to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police.
• Chelsea M. Edmonds, 23, Livermore, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, May 19, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Robert F. Smith, 57, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Thursday, May 20, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
