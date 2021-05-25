Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda
7:00 p.m. or immediately following the 6:30 p.m. budget hearing, Tuesday, May 25, 2021
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86089118717?pwd=Y2t2UVNVaElYdFc5VkV6bVFtQ2dHQT09
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from board / administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
VI. Presentations
A. None
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from May 11, 2021
● Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports – none
A. operations
B. Personnel & finance
C. Educational policy
D. Drop-out prevention
IX. New business
A. Second and final reading of board policy IKF: graduation requirements
● Motion to approve the second and final reading of board policy IKF:
Graduation Requirements
B. Approve new hires
● Motion to approve the new hires as presented by Interim Superintendent
Poulin in her report
X. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS
June 8, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
June 22, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
COMMITTEE MEETINGS
Operations – June 1, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – June 1, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Educational Policy – June 1, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Schools & Education
Lewiston High Senior Night includes fireworks Friday
-
News
Photos: Paddle, pedal or horsepower
-
Androscoggin County
Photos: Paddle, pedal or horsepower
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Auburn teen stable after ATV crash
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston to unveil monument honoring Gold Star Families at Saturday’s Memorial Day ceremony