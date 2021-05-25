Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda

7:00 p.m. or immediately following the 6:30 p.m. budget hearing, Tuesday, May 25, 2021

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86089118717?pwd=Y2t2UVNVaElYdFc5VkV6bVFtQ2dHQT09

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from board / administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

VI. Presentations

A. None

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from May 11, 2021

● Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee reports – none

A. operations

B. Personnel & finance

C. Educational policy

D. Drop-out prevention

IX. New business

A. Second and final reading of board policy IKF: graduation requirements

● Motion to approve the second and final reading of board policy IKF:

Graduation Requirements

B. Approve new hires

● Motion to approve the new hires as presented by Interim Superintendent

Poulin in her report

X. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS

June 8, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

June 22, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Operations – June 1, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Personnel & Finance – June 1, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Educational Policy – June 1, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD

