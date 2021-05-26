FARMINGTON — On Tuesday, May 25, from 1-6 p.m. Franklin Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 held a walk-in vaccine clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12 and older. Parental consent is required for anyone under the age of 18. The Pfizer vaccine will require a second dose 21 days later.

Also offered the week of May 24, FMH will take walk-ins Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for individuals 18 and older to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccines are provided at no cost and all are welcome as Maine residency is no longer required.

Everyone entering the clinic should use the hospital front entrance wearing a mask and will be given a surgical mask to place over or replace a cloth one. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s recent updated guidance on masking for fully vaccinated people does not apply in health care settings.

For more information call Franklin Memorial Hospital at 778-6031, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Starting June 9, the FMH clinic is scaling back walk-ins to Wednesdays only. Appointments can also be made online at https://vaccine.mainehealth.org.

