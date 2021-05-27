Voters in Regional School Unit 10 vote Wednesday on the $29.94 million budget for 2021-22 at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford. The budget goes to a districtwide referendum June 8 in all seven towns. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times

RUMFORD — Seventeen people, including the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors, approved the 2021-22 budget Wednesday night at Mountain Valley High School.

The $29.94 million spending plan will go to a final vote June 8 at polling stations in Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Buckfield, Hartford, Sumner and Hanover.

The budget is about $500,000 more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30. It represents an average decrease of 2.48% in assessments for the seven towns.

Among the articles was one to spend up to $76,000 from the school construction capital reserve fund to pay architectural and site study costs for a prekindergarten through grade 8 school at the site of Mountain Valley Middle School and Meroby Elementary School in Mexico.

Also approved was spending:

• $51,797 for the district’s school nutrition program $60,231 for adult education.

• $3.75 million toward the Oxford Hills Technical School’s 2021-22 budget.

• $259,398 toward adult education at Oxford Hills Technical School in Paris.

• $401,167 toward the Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico for adult education.

• $97,000 toward the purchase of a new school bus.

The June 8 referendum will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Buckfield municipal center, Hartford at Town Hall, Calvin P. Lyons Meeting Hall in Mexico, Roxbury Town Hall, American Legion Hall in Rumford, and Sumner Town Office. Polling stations at the Hanover Town Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rob Cameron of Rumford moderates the Regional School Unit 10 budget meeting and vote Wednesday night at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford. From left are school Directors Justeen LaPointe of Roxbury and Gail Parent of Hanover, Business Manager Leah Kaulback, Superintendent Deb Alden and school Director Jerry Wiley of Buckfield. Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times

