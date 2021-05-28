CANTON — Selectmen reminded residents Thursday evening that the annual Town Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Fire Station.

Originally scheduled for the the ball field, the location has been changed.

Elections will be held Tuesday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Town Office meeting room. Voters will choose a selectman for three years, a Regional School Unit 56 director of three years and two Planning Board members for five years.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which begins July 1, is $1.13 million.

The board voted Thursday to spend $8,200 from the town community benefit fund to install electricity and lighting at the town boat launch area off Staples Hill Road, providing power near the parking area,” Selectman Russell Adams said Friday.

Selectmen also approved an estimate for a plow, a wing, and a sander for the 2007 plow truck. Confirmation on the details on the amount and the winning bidder could not be obtained Friday.

In other business, selectmen appointed Scott Mills of Hartford as code enforcement officer and licensed plumbing inspector until July 1, both roles he holds in Hartford.

