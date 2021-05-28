CANTON, NY — Samuel J. McMillan from Rangeley, was one of the more than 450 members of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2021 who earned their degree following the University’s Commencement ceremonies, held Sunday, April 18, at Newell Field House in Canton, New York.

McMillan graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and business in the liberal arts. McMillan was a graduate of Gould Academy.

To ensure the health and safety of attendees and in accordance with state guidance on large gatherings, graduates were assigned one of four ceremonies held throughout the day where they received their diploma covers as they walked across the stage while their names were read aloud. Family members and guests were not able to attend in person but were able to watch the event live online.

Graduates, faculty, staff, and live stream listeners heard pre-recorded remarks from University President William L. Fox, St. Lawrence’s 2021 Joan Donovan Speech Contest Winner Hamidou Sylla, Class of 2021 President Cooper McCrillis, and honorary degree recipient Terry Fulmer, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation.

