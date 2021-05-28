WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Summer League, May 18
Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 205, Mike Crandall 189, Bob Neuschwanger 188
Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 546, Ryan Cushman 506, Bob Neuschwanger 491
Mens High Game handicap: Brian Wight 261, Skip Johnson 236. Donnie Cubby & Bob Neuschwanger 233
Mens High Series handicap: Skip Johnson 681, Ryan Cushman 647, Donnie Cubby 644
Women High Game scratch: Muriel Lisherness 164. Becky Gregoire 145, Stephanie Millay 135
Women’s High Series scratch: Muriel Lisherness 429. Becky Gregoire 421, Stephanie Millay 344.
Women’s High Game handicap: Muriel Lishernes 246. Stephanie Millay 220, Cleo Barker 203
Women’s High Series handicap: Muriel Lisherness 675, Becky Gregoire 601, Stephanie Millay 599
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Bowling
-
The Franklin Journal
HCC gets federal grant to improve health
-
The Franklin Journal
Eight non-profits receive grants from The Very Basics Fund
-
The Franklin Journal
HEAP applications open
-
The Franklin Journal
Vaccination is protecting everyone