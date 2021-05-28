WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Summer League, May 18

Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 205, Mike Crandall 189, Bob Neuschwanger 188

Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 546Ryan Cushman 506, Bob Neuschwanger 491

Mens High Game handicap: Brian Wight 261, Skip Johnson 236. Donnie Cubby & Bob Neuschwanger 233

Mens High Series handicap: Skip Johnson 681, Ryan Cushman 647, Donnie Cubby 644

Women High Game scratch: Muriel Lisherness 164Becky Gregoire 145Stephanie Millay 135

Women’s High Series scratch: Muriel Lisherness 429Becky Gregoire 421Stephanie Millay 344.

Women’s High Game handicap: Muriel Lishernes 246. Stephanie Millay 220, Cleo Barker 203

Women’s High Series handicap: Muriel Lisherness 675, Becky Gregoire 601, Stephanie Millay 599

