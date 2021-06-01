• Marissa S. Marden, 28, Salem Township, criminal mischief, Tuesday, May 25, in Salem Township, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Stephen S. Kennedy, 30, Salem Township, criminal mischief, Tuesday, May 25, in Salem Township, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Aisha J. Emmons, 31, Jay, warrant failing to report, forgery, Wednesday, May 26, in Jay, warrant $250 bail, forgery, 48 hours, Jay Police Department.

• Nicholas T. Cross, 32, Milo, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, May 26, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Thomas A. Farrington, 39, Carthage, domestic violence assault, Friday, May 28, in Carthage, $1,500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Nicholas A. Hinkley, 66, Strong, violation condition of release, Friday, May 28, in Strong, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Glen C. Reynolds, 61, Waterville, domestic violence assault, Friday, May 28, in Franklin County, $150 bail, Maine State Police.

• Andrew M. Crawford, 28, Medford, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Saturday, May 29, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Thomas A. Farrington, 39, Carthage, violation condition of release, Saturday, May 29, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Hank D. Crockett, 48, Industry, domestic violence assault, Sunday, May 30, in Industry, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jesus E. Barbosa, 44, Casper, Wyoming, domestic violence assault, Sunday, May 30, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jesus E. Barbosa, 44, Casper, Wyoming, violation condition of release, Sunday, May 30, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Kelly Ann Welch, 51, Carrabassett Valley, domestic violence stalking, stalking, violation condition of release, Monday, May 31, in Carrabassett Valley, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Kenneth W. Tourtellotte, 46, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Monday, May 31, in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: