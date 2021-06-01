LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday approved fireworks and a parade for July 3.

They also nominated the Area Youth Sports organization for the Spirit of America Foundation Tribute, did away with the mask mandate for municipal buildings and property, and agreed to let the Community Band hold performances at the gazebo.

Jay and Livermore approved paying for fireworks last month. Each town is responsible for a certain percentage of the cost. The Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce organizes the event. Voters in each town approved paying for fireworks last year but because of COVID-19 restrictions they were not held.

The board also approved a parade, if one is going to be held.

Selectmen chose Area Youth Sports for the Spirit of America Award for all it has done for the children in Livermore Falls, Jay, Livermore and Fayette.

Selectperson Nixon Ortiz previously made the recommendation. Fellow selectmen agreed with his suggestion Tuesday.

“That organization has done a lot for the community for many years,” Selectman Ernie Souther said.

The Spirit of America Foundation was founded in 1990 to honor volunteerism in Maine communities.

Selectmen also approved the Community Band resuming its performances at the Livermore Falls Gazebo. Concerts were not held last year because of COVID-19.

The board also decided to do away with the mask mandate on and in town property.

Gov. Janet Mills lifted the mandate in late May, except for certain places including schools and child care centers. People can wear masks if they wish, selectmen agreed.

In other business, selectmen agreed to close the Town Office on June 30 to complete the financial books for the end of the fiscal year.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: