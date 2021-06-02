LIVERMORE — The annual Town Meeting will be held by balloting at the polls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Spruce Mountain Primary School, 107 Gibbs Mill Road.

Selectpersons had planned to have an in-person town meeting this year, but changed to the referendum format after townspeople told them they preferred that method.

Proposed amendments to the town’s medical marijuana ordinance were recommended by the town’s attorney for consistency throughout the ordinance.

The $4.19 million budget as proposed for fiscal year 2021-22 is up $335,921 over this fiscal year, which ends June 30. The 8.7% increase includes $2.26 million for Regional School Unit 73 and $249,250 for Androscoggin County’s assessment.

Voters will be asked to approve $100,000 for the second installment of a three-year plan to set money aside toward a firetruck.

Entering a 15-year lease with Central Maine Power to install LED streetlights will also be considered. There would be no cost to the town.

Voters will also elect two selectpersons and two RSU 73 directors. Andrew Sylvester is unopposed for another three-year term on the school board and no one is seeking the other seat.

Selectperson Brett Deyling is seeking the three-year seat held by Benjamin Guild. Randy Ouellette and Brett Poisson are seeking a two-year term.

In a recent phone interview, retired mill worker Ouellette said he has the time to serve. Town roads and continuity between people and governing ethically are important for the town, he said.

“What’s good for one is good for all,” said Ouellette, who grew up in Livermore.

“I just want to try to do my part for the behalf of the residents and the town,” he said. “I care about the town and the people.”

Attempts to reach Poisson were unsuccessful.

The town meeting warrant and changes to the medical marijuana ordinance may be found on the town website or at the Town Office, 10 Crash Road during business hours.

