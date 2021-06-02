NORTH LIVERMORE — The North Livermore Baptist Church was established in 1793 and has been proclaiming the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ for over 225 years. A proud member of American Baptist Churches of Maine, we believe in the Lordship of Jesus Christ, the fellowship of the believers, the inspired Word of God, and reaching out to the community and the world with the good news that Jesus Christ came to seek and to save the lost, lonely, and helpless and bring them joy and abundant life.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, church services are being recorded and posted online. You can find them on our Facebook page, as well as on our YouTube page. Links to all services can be found in the “Recorded Services” section of our website. Starting June 7, Sunday services will be held in the church, with the recorded service to follow online. https://www.northlivermorebaptistchurch.org/ Worship service: 9:30 a.m. and communion is celebrated and observed on the first Sunday of each month.

Our worship is a nice mix of contemporary and traditional. Our church family is warm, welcoming, and always ready to help in times of need. If you are looking for a church home, a place to raise your family in the “nurture and admonition of the Lord,” then give us a try. We will welcome you gladly . We are a growing congregation with a strong missions emphasis and a great Sunday School staffed by a group of caring teachers. See you Sunday!

