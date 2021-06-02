NORTH LIVERMORE — May 30, 2021 Service. The congregation was welcomed in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “Standing on the Promises”, “If My People’s Hearts are Humbled”, “Blessed Assurance”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week.

The sermon, titled “Take Warning”, and reading the scripture from Mark 12:1-12. Pastor Bonnie begin the service with a tribute to those who died serving this country. Because of their sacrifice, we live in a free country with freedoms that they died for. Pastor Bonnie also reminded the congregation about Jesus who did the ultimate sacrifice of His life for our salvation. Our freedoms cost those service men and women their lives, Jesus died giving us a free gift of salvation and a promise of eternal life with Him.

As the sermon began, Pastor Bonnie gave an example of how meteorologists give us warnings when the weather changes from good to bad. They want us to take their warning and make sure we are safe during the storm. Jesus wants that too for us. He has been given us warning for thousands of years of the impeding storm of God’s Wrath. We need to be prepared for when Jesus comes back for His church. There was a warning in the Old Testament with Noah as he built the ark. When the people didn’t take warning, God flooded the earth. God then sent Jesus to earth to give us warning and someday soon He will be back. For the people who don’t take the warning, God will bring on His wrath to those who didn’t accept His Son, Jesus as their personal Savior.

In the scriptures, the parable is about the owner of a vineyard, the vineyard, the tenants, the other servants, and the Son of the vineyard owner. This parable in Mark 12 is compared to Isaiah 5. The only difference is that the Son of the vineyard owner is added in Mark 12. The vineyard that God has given to His people means that God has provided for His people in their needs. He set everything up in for us to succeed in His Will for our lives. A vineyard cannot produce fruit if there isn’t anyone tending it. The owner of the vineyard had tenants to take care of the vineyard for Him, as in our lives, we are the tenants or servants taking care of God’s world and to produce fruit, many lives led to Jesus.

We know from these scriptures; the Son of the vineyard is killed. As Jesus came to earth to do the business of His Father, He too was killed. The tenants in the parable didn’t care about who the owner of the vineyard was, they only wanted control, and there are many people today that are neglecting God. Someday, the warning will turn into the day of judgment and all those who didn’t take the warning seriously, will stand in front of God for His Wrath.

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting any dry pasta for the month of May. Our June Food Pantry item is Mac and Cheese. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] . Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

