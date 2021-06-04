Cancellations

WILTON — The Wilton Academy Alumni Reunion for all classes that was scheduled at Lafleurs, July 13, 2021 has been canceled. We will resume our Wilton Academy Reunion for next year on July12, 2022. Any questions please call Barry 207-897-2787 or Jim at 207-645-3388

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. On June 4, the menu features pulled pork sandwich with slaw and potato salad with ambrosia for dessert for $9. On June 11 they will serve roast beef au jus with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans and rhubarb dump cake for dessert for $12. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

FARMINGTON — June 6 from noon to 2 p.m. The Roderick Crosby American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary will be holding a take out “Soup Sunday” with Lasagna Soup, Homemade Biscuit and Homemade Brownies for only $8. The sale will benefit area veterans. Pickup at the Legion Hall (158 High Street) on the corner of High and Middle Street in Farmington. Contact Rita Smith, Auxiliary president at 207-778-4058

Sales

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church on Main Street in Farmington is having a huge yard sale on Saturday, June 5 from 8 – 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit church outreach programs such as the medical equipment lending library and free meal programs.

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Generations Club (CGC) is searching for crafters, vendors and people with “yard sale”items. Setup will be at Carthage Town Office, 703A Carthage Rd, Carthage. The date is June 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone wanting to rent a table can call 207-357-6456. Tables are $20. Thank you from the CGC!

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 in North Jay, is holding an Indoor/Outdoor and Food Sale on Saturday June 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clothing for the family, plus household goods, toys and furniture. FMI – 207-208-9225. The sale benefits the Grange programs for the community.

Farmer’s Market

WILTON — The Wilton Farmers Market is now open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., late May through September, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at McGillicuddys Park 430 Main Street, in Wilton. What can you find at the Farmers Market? Bread, whoopie pies, maple syrup, honey, maple butter, canned goods, pastries, beef, pork, eggs, goat cheese, herbs, greens, soap, lotion, jewelry, soil and more as the season continues! Come join the excitement and fun and lots of smiles to be had to start off a new year.

FARMINGTON — Farmington Farmers Market will be held every Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon, respectively. Friday’s market takes place on Front Street near Thai Smile, and Saturday’s market sets up in the parking lot of the District Courthouse on Main Street.

Plant Sales

FAYETTE — Friend of Starling Hall, located at 2769 Main Street – Rte 17 – in Fayette will hold their On Saturday, June 5, the fourth annual spring plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will come right off the grill and will be available for purchase.

FARMINGTON — For the second year in a row, Old South Church in Farmington is offering a twist on its annual plant sale. This is a drop-in self-serve plant sale will begin on Monday, May 17 will continue through Monday, June 14 at 125 Woodfield Drive, off Perham Street, approximately 1.1 mile from the center of Farmington. Suggested times for drop in are from 9 am to 7 pm. Please be respectful to neighborhood if you come outside of those hours. Plants will include perennials, as well as possible annuals, veggie seedlings, shrubs, house plants and garden ornaments and related items. Plants will be identified and tags will include prices starting at $3. There will be a box for cash/ checks (made payable to Old South Church, memo line: plant sale). Selection of plants can change from day to day as donated plants continue to come in. Proceeds will benefit the mission and ministry of Old South Church in Farmington. Please wear a face covering and following COVID-19 protocol, practice social distancing if others are present, and please be respectful. Bring your own box. Questions can be directed to Debbie Davis-Robinson at [email protected] or message 207 491-5919

