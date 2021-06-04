WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Summer League, May 25
Men’s High Game scratch: Mike Crandall 201, Ryan Cushman 195, Stephen Adams 194
Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 540, Stephen Adams 537, Steve Harris 508
Mens High Game handicap: Ryan Cushman 237, Donnie Cubby 234, Jagger Bullen & John Gregoire 233
Mens High Series handicap: Stephen Adams 652, Jagger Bullen 640, Donnie Cubby 629
Women High Game scratch: Deb Edgecomb 161, Stephanie Millay 156, Cathy Walton 147
Women’s High Series scratch: Deb Edgecomb 457, Stephanie Millay 406, Cathy Walton 373
Women’s High Game handicap: Stephanie Millay 242, Cathy Walton 223, Cleo Barker 209
Women’s High Series handicap: Stephanie Millay 664. Deb Edgecomb & Cathy Walton 601, Cleo Barker 579
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
Kudos: Gardens growing at Lewiston schools
-
Softball
H.S. softball playoffs: Monmouth and Oxford Hills have company in regional brackets
-
Baseball
H.S. baseball playoffs: Oak Hill, Oxford Hills top-seeded teams in regions
-
News
L-A This Week
-
Sports
Golf roundup: Teenager Megha Ganne maintains share of U.S. Women’s Open lead