WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Summer League, May 25

Men’s High Game scratch: Mike Crandall 201, Ryan Cushman 195, Stephen Adams 194

Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 540, Stephen Adams 537, Steve Harris 508

Mens High Game handicap: Ryan Cushman 237, Donnie Cubby 234, Jagger Bullen & John Gregoire 233

Mens High Series handicap: Stephen Adams 652, Jagger Bullen 640, Donnie Cubby 629

Women High Game scratch: Deb Edgecomb 161, Stephanie Millay 156, Cathy Walton 147

Women’s High Series scratch: Deb Edgecomb 457, Stephanie Millay 406, Cathy Walton 373

Women’s High Game handicap: Stephanie Millay 242, Cathy Walton 223, Cleo Barker 209

Women’s High Series handicap: Stephanie Millay 664. Deb Edgecomb & Cathy Walton 601, Cleo Barker 579

