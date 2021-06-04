To the Editor:
Hello my name is Alex Hartley and I’m from Edward Little High School in Auburn Maine. I’m writing this letter to comment about the affects of air pollution on the Maine forests. Our forests are a natural treasure to Maine.
It supports two industries, the lumber industry and the travel industry. I ask everyone to try to make a small contribution to this problem, every little bit will help.
Alex Hartley
Auburn
