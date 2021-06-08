• Charles E. Brewster III, 62, Livermore, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Friday, June 4, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kristopher M. Arnold, 31, Farmington, assault, Saturday, June 5, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Glen C. Reynolds, 61, Wilton, violation protection from abuse order, violation condition of release, Saturday, June 5, in Wilton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kevin M. Smith, 24, Kingfield, operating under the influence, Saturday, June 5, in Kingfield, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Samuel T. Ward, 20, Thomaston, disorderly conduct, Saturday, June 5, in Franklin County, $100 bail, Maine State Police.

• Randall S. McEwen II, 24, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, June 6, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Chelsey M. Edmonds, 23, Livermore, violation condition of release, Sunday, June 6, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

