• Charles E. Brewster III, 62, Livermore, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Friday, June 4, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kristopher M. Arnold, 31, Farmington, assault, Saturday, June 5, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Glen C. Reynolds, 61, Wilton, violation protection from abuse order, violation condition of release, Saturday, June 5, in Wilton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kevin M. Smith, 24, Kingfield, operating under the influence, Saturday, June 5, in Kingfield, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Samuel T. Ward, 20, Thomaston, disorderly conduct, Saturday, June 5, in Franklin County, $100 bail, Maine State Police.
• Randall S. McEwen II, 24, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, June 6, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Chelsey M. Edmonds, 23, Livermore, violation condition of release, Sunday, June 6, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
River Valley
Kristi Carrier unseats incumbent for 3-year term on Canton Board of Selectmen
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Lightning eliminate Hurricanes with 2-0 win to advance to Cup semifinals
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore voters approve changes to medical marijuana ordinance, all other articles
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 board unanimously approves teachers contracts following prolonged negotiations
-
River Valley
RSU 56 $12.97 million budget approved by all four towns in Tuesday referendum vote