Canton voters chose Kristi Carrier as their new selectwoman, 60-56 over incumbent Don Hutchins, during Tuesday’s vote.

Carrier’s term is for three years. She currently serves on the town’s Appeals Board. Hutchins also served as selectman prior to his current term.

Two residents running unopposed held onto their seats. Regional School Unit 56 director Carl Lueders garnered 110 votes to keep the three-year position. Robyn McClintock, with 98 votes, will return for a five-year term on the Planning Board.

The RSU 56 school budget — at $12.97 million for fiscal year 2021-22 — was approved Tuesday by an overall vote of 354-163. Vote tallies in each of the towns were: Carthage 27-8 in favor, Dixfield 120-35, Canton 84-34, and Peru 123-86.

Town Meeting will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. at the fire station, where residents can vote on 45 warrant articles and a $1.13 million municipal budget. Fiscal year 2021-22 begins on July 1.

