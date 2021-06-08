Regional School Unit 9’s Board of Directors meeting agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87349617954?pwd=NHRERlZFWkpGcmhjdzVmaC9KS2dadz09

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D) – labor contract

discussion for the professional staff’s bargaining unit

● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) –

labor contract discussion for the professional staff’s bargaining unit

V. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(E) – Consultation between

school unit and its attorney

● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) –

consultation between school unit and its attorney

VI. Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator

VII. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

VIII. Presentations

IX. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from May 25, 2021

● Motion to approve consent agenda

X. Committee reports

A. Operations – June 1, 2021

B. Personnel & Finance – June 1, 2021

C. Educational Policy – June 1, 2021

D. Drop-Out Prevention

XI. New business

A. Approve new hires

● Motion to approve the new hires as presented by interim Superintendent

Poulin in her report

B. First reading of board policy AC: Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity and

Affirmative Action

New draft policy – AC current policy – AC

C. First reading of board policy CBI: Evaluation of the Superintendent and

accompanying Superintendent Evaluation Tool

XII. Adjourn

« Previous

Next »

filed under: