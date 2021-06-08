Regional School Unit 9’s Board of Directors meeting agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87349617954?pwd=NHRERlZFWkpGcmhjdzVmaC9KS2dadz09
I. Call to Order
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D) – labor contract
discussion for the professional staff’s bargaining unit
● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) –
labor contract discussion for the professional staff’s bargaining unit
V. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(E) – Consultation between
school unit and its attorney
● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(E) –
consultation between school unit and its attorney
VI. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator
VII. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
VIII. Presentations
IX. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from May 25, 2021
● Motion to approve consent agenda
X. Committee reports
A. Operations – June 1, 2021
B. Personnel & Finance – June 1, 2021
C. Educational Policy – June 1, 2021
D. Drop-Out Prevention
XI. New business
A. Approve new hires
● Motion to approve the new hires as presented by interim Superintendent
Poulin in her report
B. First reading of board policy AC: Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity and
Affirmative Action
New draft policy – AC current policy – AC
C. First reading of board policy CBI: Evaluation of the Superintendent and
accompanying Superintendent Evaluation Tool
XII. Adjourn
