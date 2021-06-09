Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For June 11, it will be roast beef au jus with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans plus rhubarb dump cake for dessert. $12 For the week of June 18, the supper will be Italian Hogies, pasta salad and lemon cake. $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, June 19, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masoni Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Public Takout-Pickup Supper, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, green salad, rolls, dessert. Cost of the meal will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. It would be greatly appreciated if reservations for meals were made by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Reservations for takeout meals may be made by calling Alan Morison 645-4366 or Robert Lawrence 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for a cost of $10 per meal.

Mobile health

FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events in which a variety of health screenings and education will be offered at each event. Screenings offered include blood pressure and cholesterol checks and body composition analysis. Thur. June 10, 4-6 p.m., Hope Harvest Garden, next to Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus. Attendees ages 18+ can also get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

