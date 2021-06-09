LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters approved a $2.73 million spending package on Tuesday and elected two new selectmen during the annual Town Meeting referendum.

Residents elected William Kenniston to a three-year term on the Select Board. He received 86 votes to Nixon Ortiz’s 69 votes and Josh Tainter’s 72 votes. Ortiz had sought reelection.

Jim Long won the two-year position on the board with 125 votes over Heather Bronish’s 46 votes and Sheila Scanlon’s 39 votes. Bronish had currently held the position.

Phoebe Pike received 173 votes in her uncontested bid for reelection to a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73.

There were several write-in candidates for a second, three-year seat, with three of them receiving three votes each. Town Manager Amanda Allen said she will contact them to determine who would like to serve in the position.

The budget represents an increase of $82,397, or just over 3%, from the current budget. It does not include the town’s share of the Regional School Unit 73 or Androscoggin County assessments.

Part of the increase is $20,000 in debt service related to the fire substation in the East Livermore area. Residents voted 992-399 in November to authorize selectmen to spend up to $400,000 over 20 years to build a one-bay fire substation. The article also authorized selectmen to enter into a lease purchase or finance agreement for up to 20 years, with payments from taxes not to exceed $20,000 per year.

The Police Department budget is $633,576, up $17,921. It includes money for possible raises and would bring the base hourly wage for full-time certified reserve officers up about $1 to $19.45 an hour. It is an attempt to try to stay competitive with other departments and to attract more reserve officers. Base pay for part-time certified officers would be $18.45 an hour. The combined increase is $11,860.21.

The Public Works budget is $485,255, which is up about $20,830. It includes $16,550 for a single health insurance plan to go to a family plan. It also includes money for possible raises.

All articles passed on the warrant, Allen said.

The closest vote was 118-108 on Article 38, in regard to increasing the tax levy.

