​Plymouth State

PLYMOUTH, NH — Acacia Fournier of Jay, has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Fournier is a Biology major at Plymouth State.

