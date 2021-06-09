Plymouth State
PLYMOUTH, NH — Acacia Fournier of Jay, has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Spring 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Fournier is a Biology major at Plymouth State.
