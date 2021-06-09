FARMINGTON — Beginning June 1, 2021, you will be able to register for membership and courses online, similar to online shopping! Gold LEAF Senior College 2021 at University of Maine Farmington is alive and well!

Gold LEAF is a member run organization that promotes life-long learning. Membership is open to anyone 50 and older and their spouse/partner regardless of age.

Gold LEAF will be hosting online and outdoor in-person activities. Learn without stress, tests, credits and prerequisites. We would like to invite everyone over 50 to our website: www.goldleafinstitute.org to view the course catalog for the upcoming summer term.

