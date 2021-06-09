WILTON — Wilton Fish and Game Association will host a free youth field day on Saturday, June 19, to introduce young people to a wide variety of outdoors activities and skills taught by experts.

Open to young people ages 10-17, the program includes shooting sports, outdoor recreation and safety, and fishing skills. There will be archery taught by a 4H certified instructor, firearm safety and skills with .22 rifles taught by 4H and NRA certified firearms instructors, and emergency survival fire starting taught by a registered Maine Guide. Other members of Wilton Fish & Game will share additional outdoor skills including fly casting.

Scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event is designed to give all participants a chance to try all of the activities. There also will be a free lunch available for participants.

“This is an unparalleled opportunity for young people to get a taste of a wide variety of outdoor activities shared by experienced instructors who love working with kids,” said Will Sampson, 4H certified archery instructor, who will be teaching the archery portion of the program.

All equipment and supplies will be provided. Participants should dress for rigorous outdoor activities, including wearing close-toed footwear for safety. All activities will be at Wilton Fish & Game, 256 U.S. Route 2, Wilton, Maine 04294. In the event of rain, the field day will be postponed to June 26.

Alan Paradis, a 4H and NRA certified firearms instructor and vice president of Wilton Fish and Game, is organizing the event. He warns that space is limited and all participants must pre-register by June 13. For more information or to sign up, call Paradis at 207-364-6509.

