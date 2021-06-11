Car wash

FARMINGTON — Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 fundraising car wash 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Wiles Monuments 140 Farmington Falls Road (formerly Pro Service). Donations accepted. Volunteers appreciated, even if only for an hour.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For June 11, it will be roast beef au jus with garlic mashed potatoes and green beans plus rhubarb dump cake for dessert. $12. For the week of June 18, the supper will be Italian Hoagies, pasta salad and lemon cake. $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, June 19, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masoni Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Public Takeout-Pickup Supper, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, green salad, rolls, dessert. Cost of the meal will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. It would be greatly appreciated if reservations for meals were made by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Reservations for takeout meals may be made by calling Alan Morison 645-4366 or Robert Lawrence 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for a cost of $10 per meal.

Art class

WILTON — Pleine Air watercolor or acrylic summer workshop with Barbara Hathaway – $45. Paint nature at its best. See how the shadows and light change with the day. Paint clouds, mountains, and water reflections on the shore of Wilson Lake, Wilton. Bring your easel, painting supplies & a jar for water. You may want a lawn chair, hat, camera, drinking water and a picnic lunch. Enjoy painting with other artists, beginners to semi-pro. Other days and locations can be considered. FMI: [email protected] or (207) 645-3449. Classes are July 14 – Aug 25, Wed. from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Hathaway Art Studio, 32 Maple Street, Wilton, ME 04294. To register call Franklin County Adult Education at (207)778-3460

filed under: