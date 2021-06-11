- Christian Brown, 41, Jay, unlawful possession of heroin, violation condition of release, Monday, June 7, in Jay, Jay Police Department.
- Anthony L. Baldinelli, 43, Farmington, warrant contempt, Tuesday, June 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
- Shawn French, 46, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, June 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
- Steven E. Price, 42, Wilton, domestic violence criminal mischief, Thursday, June 10, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
