Christian Brown, 41, Jay, unlawful possession of heroin, violation condition of release, Monday, June 7, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

Anthony L. Baldinelli, 43, Farmington, warrant contempt, Tuesday, June 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

Shawn French, 46, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, June 8, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

Steven E. Price, 42, Wilton, domestic violence criminal mischief, Thursday, June 10, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

