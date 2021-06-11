FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) announces its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events in which a variety of health screenings and education will be offered at each event. Screenings offered include blood pressure and cholesterol checks and body composition analysis. Attendees ages 18+ can also get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Wed. June 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Rangeley IGA.

Fri. June 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fotter’s Market, Stratton.

Wed. June 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Edmunds Market, Phillips AND 2-5 p.m.,Walmart, Farmington.

Wed. June 30, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Dollar General, Livermore Falls and 2-5 p.m., Food City, Wilton.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance to help cover these costs. Information offered includes COVID-19, cancer prevention, substance use prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and tobacco recovery support.

Free fresh produce will be distributed when available, while supplies last.

All individuals attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

For more information contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: