To the Editor:

For the 1 in 5 kids who may face hunger today in Maine, summer is usually the hungriest time of year. This summer, however, may be a different story because new benefits and temporary waivers are helping to reach even more kids with the food they need. For example, they allow parents to pick up meals for the week or allow organizations to drop meals off at a child’s home.

In fact, because of these types of flexibilities, summer meals programs in Maine served over 500,000 more meals to kids in need last year.

But these measures are temporary. It’s time for Congress to update and modernize the summer meals programs by permanently implementing policies that have fed so many kids during the COVID crisis — additional summer grocery benefits and allowing meals to come to kids to help overcome transportation barriers — and making them part of future solutions.

Sens. Collins and King have an opportunity to support proven solutions like a nationwide Summer EBT program and non-congregate meal options through the Child Nutrition Re-authorization process or the American Families Plan proposal. Hungry kids in Maine and across the country can’t wait.

Kristen Dunphey

No Kid Hungry

Portland

