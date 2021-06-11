RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a reception for “Woods & Water” – Oil paintings David Wissman, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, on Friday July 2, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Enjoy complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine) and meet the artist. The Exhibit continues through July 28, 2021. General Gallery hours are Monday – Saturday10-2.

“My desire is to create an account of a heritage that so many hold dear while others have not had the opportunity to appreciate. Keeping this tradition and culture alive is at the heart of my work. I am inspired to capture those images that embody the simple way of hunting and fishing with family and friends; illustrating those bonds that we hold dear by way of Oil on Canvas.”

David was born and raised in the hills of Western Massachusetts with a passion for the outdoors and athletics. A three-sport high school athlete who spent many of weekends “working the woods” at home and in Southern Vermont. He was awarded a full football scholarship to the University of New Hampshire and received his BA from UMASS Amherst.

He’s been an educator for over 35 years and most recently coached football at the Division 1 level at Sacred Heart University and UMASS Amherst. He married his grammar school sweetheart – going on 34 years – and raised three sons all of which love to throw a line, work the woods, watch the sun rise and raise their kids.

He started painting in high school, often at the expense of other classes, and had an immediate connection with oils, loving the smell and the ability to not have to rush the work. Recently he’s branched to other mediums: stained glass, ink drawing, design etc. “I love the solace of creating something that will evoke and endure long after I’m gone.”

He presently resides off the beaten path in the hills of southern Vermont with his dogs and chickens. His work can be seen at the Vermont Artisans Gallery in Brattleboro and at Blue Moon Artisans in Stowe.

David was awarded Best in Show at the 2020 Art in August in Oquossoc for “Cassair’s Gate” – 44” x 66.” For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

