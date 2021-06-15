• Christina J. Letalien, 40, Jay, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Thursday, June 10, in Franklin County, $200 bail, Maine State Police.
• Eric H. Carlson, 50, Mendon, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Thursday, June 10, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Piotr Derylo, 42, Ridgewood, New York, Friday, June 11, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Brandon D. Staples, 32, North Anson, violation of protective order, Friday, June 11, in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ronald J. Head, 53, Industry, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, Friday, June 11, in Industry, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Todd A. Bedard, 56, Wilton, operating under the influence, Saturday, June 12, in Carthage, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jeremy C. Wood, 37, Evington, Virginia, operating under the influence, Saturday, June 12, in Rangeley, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
