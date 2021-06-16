NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church June 13 service the congregation was welcomed in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “A Mighty Fortress is Our God”, “Open My Eyes, That I May See”, “How Great Thou Art”. The service was concluded “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week.

The sermon, titled “Conforming to this World”, and reading the scripture from Romans 12:2. Pastor Bonnie also read from 1 John 2:15-17. Pastor Bonnie began having the congregation remember how it was to try and fit in, especially in high school or at work or any social gathering. People want to be accepted and will “read” the room just to fit in. The only problem with this is that people really don’t get to know the real you.

Pastor Bonnie explained that our worldly values are inconsistent with scriptures. As Christians, we are called to be like Christ and not conform to this world. As Jesus walked this world, He didn’t worry about fitting in and being part of the “in” crowd. Our values are so different than that of the world’s. This world’s attitude is that we should follow what ever makes us happy, unfortunately, some things that make us happy are not what Jesus wants for us. We want a nicer car, more money, a bigger house, thinking these things will make us happy. These things according to scriptures are only temporary and not eternal. Jesus can give us joy in the eternal. Because of His sacrifice on the cross, we have the greatest gift, that is eternal life where we will have everything we will ever need. As Christians, we know that the Holy Spirit lives within us to help us make the right choices in our lives. Unfortunately, we sometimes look at this world and others and want what they have. God wants us to look to Him.

As Jesus walked this world, He didn’t conform to it. Pastor Bonnie gave the example of when Jesus met the Samaritan woman at the well. The woman went at noon because she didn’t want to be seen or spoken to by others because of her life. Jesus, as a Jew, was not even suppose to talk to a Samaritan person. Jesus spoke to her about her past five husbands and that she was living with a man that wasn’t even her husband. Jesus offered her “the living water” so she could be saved. He wanted her to know that her lifestyle was not going to make her happy but that He could fill her with joy and never leave her wanting more.

Jesus wants us to know that He transforms us to who we should be in Him. When we conform to this world, we measure ourselves by our appearance, our success, our wealth, and our lifestyles. God doesn’t want us to measure ourselves by these things, but by who we are in Him. We are His children, His heirs. We need to remember that we are new creations in Him, our minds are renewed to His thoughts, we need to watch what we are feeding our minds and our hearts – we should be focused on Him, through His Word, prayers, and fellowship with Him. Pastor Bonnie reminded the congregation we should be focused on God and not this world as we are only here for a short time. This isn’t our forever home.

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting Mac and Cheese for the Food Pantry. The month of June we are collecting for One Great Hour of Sharing.

A special event is coming on Sunday, July 4. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

