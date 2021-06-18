CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Traditionally, summer reading programs are designed to encourage elementary-aged children to keep reading during summer vacation. Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs. For many families with elementary-aged children, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs. The benefits of summer reading programming for children:

Children are motivated to read.

Children develop positive attitudes about reading, books, and the library.

Children maintain their reading skills during summer vacation.

Children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery.

Children have access to experiences through which they can learn to work cooperatively.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has a large selection of children’s books including board books, early readers, picture books, juvenile chapter books, and young adult books for all reading levels. The Summer Reading Program sign-up begins June 30. The first 20 children to sign up will receive a TOTE BAG, including a voucher for a free ticket to a Portland Sea Dogs game, a free book, reading log, pencil, book mark & stickers. Outdoor story times will take place Thursdays in July at 10:30am weather permitting. The entire library is open. The play area is available for families to enjoy with masks required in the children’s area the lobby. Take a few moments to enjoy the Story Walk outside along the patio: Miss Maple’s Seeds …pictures and story by Eliza Wheeler.

Summer Library Hours: Wed-Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3. Call 237-3535 for more information. See you at the library!

filed under: