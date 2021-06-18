Husson

BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Spring 2021 Honors List at Husson University. Students who make the Honors List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Cally D. Chick of Industry, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Mikenzie A. Parker of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Abigayle Brackley of Kingfield, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles