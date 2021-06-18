Husson

BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Spring 2021 Honors List at Husson University. Students who make the Honors List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Cally D. Chick of Industry, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Mikenzie A. Parker of Jay, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Abigayle Brackley of Kingfield, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

