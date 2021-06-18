Franklin County Animal Shelter is still taking extra precautions during these uncertain times. They are doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. Adoptions are still available, by appointment only. Please email your appointment request to [email protected] . This weeks pets are:

Twitchaba, 4 to 6 Years, Female: Hi there! My name is Twitchaba. I am a sweet but very shy girl who is afraid of lots of noise and chaos. I love attention once I get to know you. I am looking for a quiet home that will be patient with me as I adjust to my new family.

Zoey, Hound Mix, 2 Years, Female: Meet Zoey, a very sweet girl who is always looking to make new friends! Zoey’s favorite hobbies include, but are not limited to, going for walks and taking in the smells, cuddles, and playing with rope toys. She can be a little selective about the canine company that she keeps so a meet and greet with any current pups in the family will be necessary. She is very polite on leash, knows some basic commands, and is used to being around children.

Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

