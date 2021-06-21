Agenda

Farmington Board of Selectmen

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To discuss the current staffing issues in the Police Department (Chief Charles)

Item 3: To consider transitioning the part-time counter clerk position to full-time with shared support responsibilities

Item 4: To approve the deposit of $3,555 of net auction proceeds into the Parks and Recreation Vehicle and Equipment Reserve Account

Item 5: To consider an appropriation of $46,400 from the Downtown T.I.F. Reserve Account to purchase twenty-nine (29) decorative streetlights for High Street

Item 6: To authorize the manager to award the bid for the Phase 1 – High Street Improvements Project

Item 7: To approve a new road name (Metcalf Lane)

Item 8: To approve an order pursuant to 36 M.R.S. §906, pertaining to unpaid taxes

Item 9: To approve an amendment to the Town of Farmington Video Display Terminal (VDT) Ergonomics Policy

Item 10: To accept a donation of $2,016.35 for flag banners from Josh Bell

Item 11: To approve a cemetery lot conveyance

Item 12: To approve the minutes of May 25

Item 13: To discuss other business

Item 14: To hold an Executive Session pursuant to 1 M.R.S. § 405.6.E to discuss pending or contemplated litigation

