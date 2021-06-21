RUMFORD — A “Crazy Days” theme is planned on Friday, July 16 to celebrate the completion of the downtown construction project.

Kris Howes, president of EnvisionRumford, said the Town of Rumford and EnvisionRumford will kick off the day at 8:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and small ceremony from the River Valley Chamber of Commerce, at the end of Congress Street.

He said they invite all downtown businesses to setup a sidewalk sale or display table in front of their business. Also extend is an invitation to all Rumford business who are not downtown, to come setup a table in front of any vacant business or empty lot/sidewalk space downtown. There is plenty of room for Rumford businesses to join the celebration.

This event will not be open to all crafters/vendors; you must have a Rumford business license. There is a Facebook event page for all businesses to post their plans in. Contact Kris or Jes if interested at (207) 364-1550 or [email protected]

Other events on tap by EnvisionRumford include:

* Androscoggin Adventure — On August 28, EnvisionRumford and Gaskyl Productions will team up with Chisholm Ski Club and other partners to have a huge event day on the river. They are planning a family float from Rumford Center to the new Rumford launch.

Events including a poker run to win cash, a treasure hunt along the river banks and islands, a cornhole tourney, kids fun spot and more! Sponsored by InkMaine & T&T Headshop.

Seeking 2 additional sponsors at $200 CSC and affiliates are planning a professional kayak race with prizes, live music, food to order and much more! This will be a great event for the Androscoggin River! There is a Facebook event page and more info will be released as it develops!

* River Valley Pumpkin Fest October 16th! Gaskyl Productions is planning to return Pumpkin Fest to downtown Congress & side Streets. The event will be hosted like previous fests downtown with central stages and events, vendor tents, fair food and local restaurants, kids areas, games, and bounce houses, cornhole tournament and much more in the planning process.

There will be no fireworks, but we are still planning to have a great family friendly festival. Vendors and businesses will line the streets with tents and tables, spread out for crowd distancing. Vendor and sponsor forms will be available on Envisionrumford.org, offering spots to local business, vendors, and crafters first as we will have limited spots.

There is a Facebook event page and it will be updated as plans get set in stone.

