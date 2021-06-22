• Alexander R. Thomas, 25, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Friday, June 18, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
• Zoe E. Nicholson, 20, Bryant Pond, domestic violence assault, Saturday, June 19, in Rangeley, $15o bail, Rangeley Police Department.
• Lance R. Huff, 44, Benton, warrant terrorizing, warrant harassment, warrant harassment by telephone, in Dallas Plantation, Saturday, June 19, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
