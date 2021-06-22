LIVERMORE — Esther Bizier, a Livermore native and resident, has been elected president of the Maine section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). She was previously named ASCE’s 2016 Young Engineer of the Year.

Bizier attended Livermore Falls High School, where her science teacher, Mr. Nichols encouraged her to pursue engineering. She was drawn to engineering because “it’s applying the math and science to real world problems.”

“It makes you feel pretty good when you can help somebody with a project…with their land or (in) a town,” she said.

She went on to study civil and environmental engineering at the University of Maine, where she got involved with ASCE. Bizier is currently a senior engineer at Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc., a land-use planning firm in Livermore Falls. She’s been at Main-Land since graduating from college.

Since college, Bizier has volunteered on projects with ASCE and served on the board and as secretary and treasurer, for a time.

She enjoys her time on service projects with ASCE for “team building” and “to help people out in the state of Maine.”

Bizier has helped ASCE with repairs on The Theater at Monmouth. She also ran a Maine-wide scavenger hunt for sites ASCE designates a “Historical Civil Engineering Landmark.” These sites include the Acadia Carriage Roads, the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge, the Wire Bridge in New Portland, and the Portland Head Light.

“That was a pretty cool project. Also pretty successful. We had a really good turnout for that,” she said. “It was kind of neat because we started that on the local level for Maine and it got a lot of attention from the ASCE national and there’s definitely been some other sections and branches that I think have started to do similar events.”

In the next year as president, Bizier has a few goals in mind. She’d like to do a service project in the Livermore area. She also hopes to host in-person meetings for the ASCE Maine Section, which they haven’t done since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited (to be president) because it’s kind of like the next step in my leadership for ASCE,” Bizier said. “I’m also excited to help continuing on our mission of providing services to civil engineers through the state of Maine and helping educate the public about civil engineering.”

