Book Sale

NEW SHARON – Jim Ditzler Memorial Library, 37 Library Rd., is having a book sale by donation on Saturday, June 26 at the Library, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Fiction, non-fiction, westerns, large print, DVD’s, Audio Books, Children’s books and lots of new items. Proceeds to benefit library programs For more information call the library at 779-1128

Suppers

JAY – Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday take-out supper. Served at 5 p.m. Enter from the Jewell St. entrance. For Friday, June 25, the supper will be Stuffed Cabbage rolls, tapioca pudding. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

WILTON — The First Congregational Church UCC on Main Street will hold a take-out hot dog and baked bean or macaroni and cheese dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Cole slaw, corn bread and cookies are included but not beverages. The meal is by donation to support mission work and church operations. Meals must be pre-ordered by calling 645-2535 or 645-2568 by Tuesday, July 6.

Reunion

STARKS — Mt. Blue High School Class of 1990 will hold their thirty-first class reunion on June 26, 2021 at 3 p.m., at 18 Doyen Rd, in Starks. Please bring as dish to share. If there are questions please email: [email protected]

Arts Camp

FARMINGTON — City Lights North, 231 Broadway, Farmington – Free performing arts summer camp – June 25 to July 10. All ages old enough to work hard! to register call 207-778-9114 or email [email protected]

Thrift Store

WILTON — The First Congregational Church in downtown Wilton has a Thrift Shop in the basement, across street from Wilton Library – open Tues. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., spring, summer and fall. Now featuring great spring clothing and kitchen items. Here to help families in need, also take donations to support our missions both local and worldwide. Come check us out, call 645-2091, leave message for P. Brown.

