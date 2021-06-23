AUGUSTA — We are excited to share that Healthy Living for ME™ (HL4ME™) is conducting a statewide Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Phase I of this assessment includes the dissemination and participation of a twenty-nine question virtual survey.

The survey should take approximately eight minutes to complete and will provide HL4ME™ with valuable insight on the following:

1. The type of support adults in Maine need

2. The preferences they have (as it relates to #1)

3. Their access (as it relates to #1 and #2)

In order to compile inclusive and complete data, we need your help! Please visit the following virtual survey link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=9x26ejRVzkGJOolZoqGsKpyV2990XINKvZOcCpTEFhpUMzZIQzFXNTM5Q0Q5VDRGRE1YNFJOV045NC4u

The link will remain active through July 14th.

We appreciate you responding to the survey and sharing the above link (or this email) with your family, friends, and contacts. We welcome you to also follow HL4ME™ on Facebook @HLforME to share our recent post.

Lastly, we want to acknowledge that this project was made possible through our collaboration with UNE’s Master of Public Health Program and partners. The success of this will allow HL4ME™, Maine’s Community Integrated Health Network (CIHN) to obtain the information needed to best serve and support all adult Mainers.

