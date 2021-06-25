AREA — Franklin County Retired Educators and the Maine Education Association – Retired recently honored two members with Leadership Awards.

Carolyn Parr (2020) and Ann Yorks (2021) received engraved clocks for their service to their students, schools, communities, and educational associations.

Carolyn Parr retired from RSU 9/Cascade Brook School where she was a Title 1 instructor. For many years after her retirement, she was the luncheon coordinator for Franklin County Retired Educators.

Ann Yorks taught multiple grade levels and subjects in RSU 9. She completed her career as Director of Foster Vocational Center. She has been a leader in FCRE as a committee chair and officer. She is also very active in the Farmington community.

