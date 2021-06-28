• Brandon D. Staples, 32, North Anson, operating after revocation, Thursday, June 24, in Salem Township, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Bret R. Dalot, 32, Jay, two warrants failure to appear, Thursday, June 24, in Jay, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.

• James S. Estabrook, 55, Litchfield warrant failure to appear, Thursday, June 24, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Kevin B. Orr, 35, Farmington, domestic violence stalking, Saturday, June 25, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Stanley R. Nezol, 31, Lisbon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force; obstructing government administration; refusing to sign summons, Saturday, June 26, in Jay, released to summons date, Jay Police Department.

• Justin R. Nezol, 29, Lisbon, obstructing government administration; tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force; assault; criminal mischief, Saturday, June 26, in Jay, released to summons date, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

