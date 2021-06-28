• Brandon D. Staples, 32, North Anson, operating after revocation, Thursday, June 24, in Salem Township, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Bret R. Dalot, 32, Jay, two warrants failure to appear, Thursday, June 24, in Jay, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.
• James S. Estabrook, 55, Litchfield warrant failure to appear, Thursday, June 24, in Jay, Jay Police Department.
• Kevin B. Orr, 35, Farmington, domestic violence stalking, Saturday, June 25, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Stanley R. Nezol, 31, Lisbon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force; obstructing government administration; refusing to sign summons, Saturday, June 26, in Jay, released to summons date, Jay Police Department.
• Justin R. Nezol, 29, Lisbon, obstructing government administration; tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force; assault; criminal mischief, Saturday, June 26, in Jay, released to summons date, Jay Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
Lewiston, Auburn issue reminders on fireworks
-
News
Lewiston man back in jail after suspected drug trafficking
-
Outdoors
Outdoors in Maine: A glance at new fish and wildlife laws
-
Sports
Tom Caron: Red Sox dominance of Yankees started in offseason
-
Politics
Mainers earning less than $75,000 could get $300 ‘hazard payment’ checks