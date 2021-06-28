LIVERMORE FALLS — The assistant fire chief of the Leeds Fire Department, Mitchell “Mitch” Adams, died Sunday in a three-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Park Street.

Adams, 56, was riding his motorcycle along Park Street, also known as Route 133, south toward Wayne at about 5:30 p.m. when he approached a stopped vehicle driven by Marcus Couch, 30, of Rumford in the roadway, Livermore Falls police officer Troy Reed.

Adams’ motorcycle was struck from behind by an SUV driven by Cindle Raymond, 33, of Livermore Falls, Reed said. The collision pushed Adams into Couch’s car, ejecting him from his seat and he died instantly. Police believe he was wearing a helmet.

There were three children in Raymond’s vehicle who were not identified, but Reed said they were not injured in the crash.

Leeds Volunteer Fire Department announced Adams’ death on its Facebook page.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Assistant Chief Mitch Adams. Mitch dedicated many years to our department and just recently accepted a promotion to assistant chief. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and two sons as they cope with the loss of their husband and father,” according to the post.

Adams is the second Leeds assistant fire chief to die in the past six months. Assistant Fire Chief Steven “Steve” Page Sr. died suddenly on Dec. 27 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. According to the department’s Facebook post, Adams had “recently accepted the promotion” to the position.

Reed was assisted at the scene by Lt. Joseph Sage, also of the Livermore Falls Police Department, members of the Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department, the Jay Police Department, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and the Maine State Police, which did the on-site reconstruction of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: