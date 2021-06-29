REGION — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area ran its inaugural Week of Action from Saturday, June 19, to Friday, June 25. In coordination with the other United Ways in the state and local organizations, UWTVA ran the week to “promote volunteerism” and better the community, according to Community Resource Coordinator Nichole Ernest.

Different events were held across Farmington and the tri-valley area. UWTVA ran a tombstone making class, garden and trail cleanup initiatives and training on the “art of storytelling” to support one’s community. UWTVA collaborated with Mission of the Eastward, LEAP and Rural Community Action Ministry, among others to run the week.

At the tombstone making class, UWTVA brought in Halloween-expert Darlene Bobich Patrick to help participants pre-make props in anticipation of UWTVA’s 2021 Halloween Event.

“This is part of the week of action but also start to engage some people who are passionate about Halloween a little bit earlier than Halloween and let them know (UWTVA’s event) is coming, what we’re working on,” said Ernest. “(Patrick’s) goal really is to make Farmington known as Halloween town, people coming from everywhere to see this kind of thing.”

On Wednesday, June 23, volunteers gathered to widen trails and remove brush at Stone Soup Gardens. Volunteers also repaired decks for local seniors on Friday, June 25.

The Week of Action was held in place of United Way’s usual, state-wide Day of Caring, “which is a big mobilization of a lot of different projects.” Ernest said that United Way was “trying to think outside of the box” in the pandemic and spread out the events, rather than gather 300-400 people together in one place.

While some of the events were rained out, Week of Action was ultimately about making “the point that we can do this (volunteering) any time.”

“We can help our neighbors, we can clear streets, we can get involved. It doesn’t have to be a week of caring or a week of action or a day of caring, it’s just how we are,” Ernest said. “We are encouraging and promoting kindness and making our community a better place to be.”

