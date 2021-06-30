ANDOVER — Five town officers were re-elected to their positions, along with a new Andover School Board member.

The five are: Selectman Brian Mills, 133 votes; Town Clerk and Tax Collector Melinda Averill, 187 votes; Fire Chief Jim Adler, 172 votes; Road Commissioner Mark Farrington, 141 votes; and School Board member Pete Coolidge, 185 votes.

Lora Owings was elected to a one-year term on the school board with 31 votes.

