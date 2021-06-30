LIVERMORE FALLS — A fire Tuesday that damaged a house at 29 Cargill St. appears to have been caused by an electrical issue in the basement, interim Fire Chief Scott Shink said Wednesday.

The fire was reported about 4:45 p.m. by the owners, Darlene and Paul Bates, after they noticed smoke inside.

About 40 firefighters from Livermore Falls, Jay, Livermore, Fayette, Farmington and Wilton responded and, according to Shink, the fire was extinguished quickly. There was minor damage to the 2½-story home’s electrical and plumbing systems, as well as smoke damage elsewhere.

“We had to pull the power because the fire was in the electrical system,” Shink said.

The property was insured, he said.

No injuries were reported and while the owners were unable to stay in the home due to the damage, they were able to use their camper on-site as a temporary shelter, according to Darlene Bates.

